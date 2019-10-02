{{featured_button_text}}
cross country

FHS medalists at Oak Ridge are, from left, Lyndan Gruenke, Ava Laut, Belle Hanshew, and Brayden Mullins.

 Provided by Coach Joe Garrity

The Blackcats Cross Country team raced at Oak Ridge Sept. 24.

The varsity girls ran first, with Ava Laut finishing in the top 20 for a medal. The Varsity boys were next, with Brayden Mullins and Lyndan Gruenke both medaling. Andrew Starkey, Noah Jenkerson, Matthew Starkey, Elijah Rogers and Johnnie Hurst also ran varsity and helped the boys finish in fifth place out of nine teams. 

In the JV races, Belle Hanshew medaled with a top 20 finish.

Most Blackcat runners achieved personal records on the day. 

The Blackcat of the Meet awards for this race go to Jenkerson and Hanshew. Noah set a new personal record, breaking the 20 minute mark with a time of 19:57. Belle improved her time from less than a week ago by more than three minutes to win a medal at Oak Ridge. 

The Blackcats will next run Oct. 5, at Cape Notre Dame.

