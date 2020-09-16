 Skip to main content
Cross country high school, middle school Cats run at A.V.
Cross country high school, middle school Cats run at A.V.

kabms cross

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School cross country athletes are, from left, Maggie Gruenke, Ava Hovis, Ethan Vance, Reid Simmons, Gage Montgomery, Greyson Sebastian and Isaac Killian.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Fredericktown High School and middle school boys and girls cross country teams ran at Arcadia Valley, Saturday.

This was the first race ever for the new middle school program. The middle school boys ran first, led by Gage Montgomery and followed by Reid Simmons, Ethan Vance, Greyson Sebastian and Isaac Killian. On the girls’ side, Maggie Greunke led the way, followed by Ava Hovis.

At the high school varsity level, Lyndan Greunke set a new personal record with a time of 17:50, finishing 10th place out of 121 runners. Elijah Vance was the next Blackcats finisher, followed by brothers Andrew and Matthew Starkey. Other Blackcats competing were Ava Laut at the varsity level and Caleb Jenkerson, Braden Braswell, Belle Hanshew, Patience Garland and Ruth Walker at the JV level.

Both the High School and Middle School teams will travel to Mineral Area College Sept. 19 for the Bismarck Invitational.

