Cross country seniors medal

The Cats defeated Crystal City 25-4, 25-9, 25-16, Monday (Sept. 20), here. Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with nine kills, while P.J. Reutzel, Ryleigh Gresham, and Ava Penuel each had seven. Reutzel led with 17 assists. Penuel had 13.

September 16, the Cats won another home match, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11, over West County. Dodd led the Cats with nine kills, while Reutzel and Penuel each had seven. Lydia Mell had 19 service points, and Reutzel had seven. Reutzel led with 14 assists. Penuel had 9.

The junior varsity Cats also won the gold division at their tournament, at Valle, over the weekend.

Softball wins three games

In a seven day stretch from Sept. 14-20, the FHS softball team split six games.

September 14, FHS defeated Saxony Lutheran, 5-1. Fredericktown jumped to a 5-0 lead with singles runs in the first, third, and fourth innings, and two in the second. The Crusaders lone tally came in the bottom of the fourth. Kiley Elders allowed just one unearned run in the game on six hits. She walked one batter and struck out five. Makayla Tourville had three hits and two runs batted in. Calie Allgier scored two runs.

The Cats lost to Farmington, 16-0, Sept. 16, here.