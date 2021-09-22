Cross country seniors medal

The Blackcat cross country runners traveled to Mineral Area College, Sept. 18 for the Bismarck Invitational.
The middle school team raced first, with Reid Simmons coming in 18th and Maggie Gruenke finishing 17th, both for medals. Brigg Hale and Michael Johnson also had strong performances on the boys’ side.
Seniors Lyndan Gruenke and Ava Laut set the tone for the high school Blackcats, both medaling with a 7th place and a 16th place respectively. Caleb Jenkerson, Mark Heine, Isaac Pirtle, Laci McClellan and Ethan Vance all set new personal records. Other runners representing the Blackcats were Braden Braswell, Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland.
The high school team will travel to Columbia, Sept. 25 to race in the Gans Creek Classic.
Blackcats fall 21-14 to Pirates
The FHS football team lost a close contest, Friday night at Perryville.
Perryville scored first on the opening drive of the game. The Pirates traveled 58 yards on 12 plays and Ben Hotop scored on a 24-yard pass play from Aiden McGarvey to make it 6-0. Fredericktown scored early in the second quarter, as quarterback Carter Cheaney opened a drive with a 15-yard run to the Perryville 28. Two plays later, Garrett Marler scored from 22 yards out. It was 6-6 with 9:37 to play in the half.
The Pirates scored two minutes later and made a 2-point conversion for a 14-6 lead.
The rest of the second quarter remained scoreless until FHS got the ball with 3:21 left on its own 13. Five runs by Marler and a pass to Cohlbe Dunnahoo helped the Cats move into the Pirates’ territory at the 23 yard line. After a run, a penalty, an incomplete pass, and a sack, the Cats were staring at fourth down and 23 at the 36. As time expired, Cheaney connected with receiver Lane Sikes at about the ten yard line. Sikes broke three tackles and cross the goal line. Cheaney’s pass to Dunnahoo for the 2-point conversion made it 14-14 at the half.
Perryville scored with 1:19 to play in the third quarter, and both teams were unable to move the ball much in the fourth. Fredericktown got a final opportunity late in the fourth quarter, but the Cats were unable to move the ball past midfield.
Marler led the FHS rushing attack with 77 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Cheaney completed nine passes for 148 yards. Dunnahoo caught four passes for 57 yards, Andrew Starkey had three catches for 47 yards, and Sikes caught two for 43 yards.
On defense, Sikes led with 11 total tackles.
Volleyball Cats defeat West County, Crystal City
Fredericktown’s varsity volleyball team recorded two straight set victories in their most recent matches.
The Cats defeated Crystal City 25-4, 25-9, 25-16, Monday (Sept. 20), here. Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with nine kills, while P.J. Reutzel, Ryleigh Gresham, and Ava Penuel each had seven. Reutzel led with 17 assists. Penuel had 13.
September 16, the Cats won another home match, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11, over West County. Dodd led the Cats with nine kills, while Reutzel and Penuel each had seven. Lydia Mell had 19 service points, and Reutzel had seven. Reutzel led with 14 assists. Penuel had 9.
The junior varsity Cats also won the gold division at their tournament, at Valle, over the weekend.
Softball wins three games
In a seven day stretch from Sept. 14-20, the FHS softball team split six games.
September 14, FHS defeated Saxony Lutheran, 5-1. Fredericktown jumped to a 5-0 lead with singles runs in the first, third, and fourth innings, and two in the second. The Crusaders lone tally came in the bottom of the fourth. Kiley Elders allowed just one unearned run in the game on six hits. She walked one batter and struck out five. Makayla Tourville had three hits and two runs batted in. Calie Allgier scored two runs.
The Cats lost to Farmington, 16-0, Sept. 16, here.
Fredericktown played in the St. Pius Tournament, Sept. 17-18. Friday evening, they defeated the host Lancers, 5-4. Elders got the victory, allowing just one earned run and striking out seven. Sadie Gibson had three hits and two RBI. Elders added two hits.
The only Fredericktown loss in the tournament was a heartbreaker, Saturday, as the Cats led on more than one occasion before falling 11-9 to Herculaneum in eight innings. Later, Saturday, the Cats defeated Herculaneum, 10-8.
September 20, the Cats lost 10-0, at Perryville.
Soccer Cats in tourney this week
The Fredericktown High School soccer team is competing in pool play in the Hillsboro Invitational Soccer Tournament, this week. The Blackcats opened the tourney with an 8-0 loss to the host Hawks, Monday.
Last week, the Cats lost at North County, 4-1, Sept. 15. Reuben Pirtle scored for Fredericktown early in the second half. Bradley Lord played “a great ball over the top for the assist,” according to Coach Jamie McCoy.
Tennis Cats keeping busy
The FHS Tennis team played three matches this past week.
September 15, the Cats lost 8-1 at Windsor. Fredericktown’s duo of Sophie Rehkop and Emiley Geen won their No. 1 doubles match, 8-3.
The next day, the Cats lost by the same 8-1 score to Potosi, here. Sydney Bell won No. 2 singles, 8-4 for the Cats.
September 20, Fredericktown lost 9-0 to Notre Dame, here.