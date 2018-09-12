The FHS boys varsity cross country team took third place out of teams (more than 20 schools attended) at a meet Saturday, in Arcadia Valley.
Junior Brayden Mullins (19:19) finished eighth in the 5000 meter race, while freshman Lyndan Gruenke (19:56) was 12th and senior Colton Helms (20:04) finished 15th for Fredericktown. Junior Ralph Patterson finished in 22:16, sophomore Johnnie Hurst ran the race in 22:31, and junior Noah Jenkerson ran 24:03.
For the boys jv, freshmen Elijah Rogers was tenth with a time of 20:45, while Matthew Starkey had a time of 23:52.
For the Lady Cats, freshman Ava Laut had a time of 27:32.
The Cats next meet is Saturday, at Cape Central.
