Brayden Mullins earns a medal with his 14th place finish out of 141 runners, at Notre Dame.

 Provided by Coach Joe Garrity

The Fredericktown High School cross country team runners competed at Cape Notre Dame, Oct. 5.

Almost 40 teams were racing, making this the largest meet for Blackcats this season.

The boys varsity team of Brayden Mullins, Lyndan Gruenke, Andrew Starkey, Matthew Starkey, Noah Jenkerson, Johnnie Hurst and Ralph Patterson led the way, finishing in eighth place overall out of 20 scored teams. Brayden Mullins finished in 14th place overall out of 141 runners, earning another medal for the season.

The junior varsity boys had a strong race as well, with Isaac Pirtle, Garrett Marler, Caleb Jenkerson and Krystian Dennison all setting new personal records. Ruth Walker also set a new personal record in the jv girls race.

The Blackcat of the meet awards for this week go to Dennison and Walker. Krystian and Ruth are both first year runners who have shown improvement in every single race this season.

The Blackcats will race again Oct. 12 at Potosi in the MAAA Conference meet.

