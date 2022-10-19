 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cross country teams compete at Farmington

The Fredericktown girls runners came home with nine medals after racing Oct. 15, at Engler Park, in Farmington.

All four KABMS Cats earned medals in the Farmington Invite, which also serves as the Middle School MAAA Conference race. Laila Stephens made Fredericktown history as the first ever middle school Conference Champ, while Breanna Bone also earned All-Conference honors, finishing 7th. Stephens and Bone doubled medalled, along with Larkin Strong and Aubree Maybearry, by finishing in the top 40 among all conference and non conference teams.

In the high school races, Maddison Phares, Laci McClellan and Juliana Lunsford earned medals for coming in the top 40.

Several runners showed great improvement at Farmington, with Braden Braswell, Ethan Vance, Mark Heine and Patience Garland running personal bests. Caleb Jenkerson, Maddison Phares and Laci McClellan also ran their fastest races of the season. Both cross country teams will travel to Dexter, Oct. 22.

