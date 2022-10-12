 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cross Country teams compete in MAAA meet

xc seniors

Fredericktown High School cross country seniors and their parents were recognized Friday night before the Blackcats final home football game. The seniors are, from left, Isaac Pirtle, Patience Garland, Caleb Jenkerson, and Mark Heine.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown boys and girls cross country teams raced Oct. 8, at Potosi.

The Invitational was the MAAA Conference Championship for the high school and a regular season invitational for the middle school.

The five high school girls ran first, scoring as a conference team for the first time in history. Juliana Lunsford finished first of the five, followed by Maddison Phares, Shyanne Roark, Laci McClellan and Patience Garland. Phares and Garland ran season bests and the girls team place eighth in the conference.

The boys raced next, with Caleb Jenkerson leading the way followed closely by Braden Braswell, Ethan Vance and Mark Heine. Ethan Vance finished with a personal best for the second week in a row.

In the middle school races, Laila Stephens cruised to a third place finish followed by Breanna Bone in 28th place, both for medals. Larkin Strong, Aubree Maybearry, Landon Pulley and Jayme McGee also raced for the middle school.

Both teams will race Oct. 15, at Engler Park for the Farmington Invitational, which will also serve as the Middle School MAAA Conference Championships.

