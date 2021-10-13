 Skip to main content
Cross Country teams race at Potosi
fhs cross

Seniors Ava Laut and Lyndan Gruenke earn medals in the Potosi Invitational/MAAA Meet, Oct. 9.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Blackcats Cross Country teams raced Oct. 9, at Potosi. This race also served as the MAAA Conference Meet for the high school varsity level of competition.

Senior Ava Laut continued her medal run with a 26th place finish in the varsity invitational. Her time was also good for 16th place in the MAAA division. Senior Lyndan Gruenke was All Conference for the second year in a row, with a 7th place MAAA finish along with a 13th place medal in the invitational. Junior Mark Heine had a standout performance, setting a new personal record on the very tough Potosi course. On the junior varsity side, freshman Laci McClellan earned another medal with her 15th place finish, and senior Belle Hanshew raced her way to a solid 23rd place for a medal.

In the middle school races, Maggie Gruenke finished 29th for a medal, and Brigg Hale and Reid Simmons medaled also, finishing in 18th and 26th, respectively.

The Blackcats race next Oct. 16, at Engler Park in the Farmington Invitational. This race will also double as the middle school MAAA Meet.

