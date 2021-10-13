Cross Country teams race at Potosi

Senior Ava Laut continued her medal run with a 26th place finish in the varsity invitational. Her time was also good for 16th place in the MAAA division. Senior Lyndan Gruenke was All Conference for the second year in a row, with a 7th place MAAA finish along with a 13th place medal in the invitational. Junior Mark Heine had a standout performance, setting a new personal record on the very tough Potosi course. On the junior varsity side, freshman Laci McClellan earned another medal with her 15th place finish, and senior Belle Hanshew raced her way to a solid 23rd place for a medal.