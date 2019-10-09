The Fredericktown High School football team was unable to match the explosive offensive output of the De Soto Dragons, Friday.
The Dragons were able to build an insurmountable lead in a decisive third quarter and defeated the Cats, 39-28.
Fredericktown received the opening kickoff, but as unable to get a first down. The Cats punted and the ball was touched by a De Soto player and recovered by Fredericktown. A big run by Malachi Kyle got the Cats down to the De Soto 13, but an interception ended the drive. After an exchange of punts, De Soto capped a 44-yard drive with a touchdown pass. The point after was blocked and the Dragons led 6-0 with 5:17 to play in the first quarter.
Fredericktown’s Reese Francis picked off a pass and got the Cats the ball on their own 17. A sack pushed the ball back to the nine. Evan Burrows then completed a 25-yard pass to Seth Laut to get the drive going. Fredericktown got a great catch from Ethan Flanagan on fourth down and 11 at the De Soto 39. On another fourth down, a pass interference penalty gave the Cats first and goal form the nine yard line. Burrows carried into the end zone from there. It was 6-6 with 7:41 to play in the first half.
De Soto scored on a 12-yard fourth down pass to make it 13-7 with 3:10 to play in the half. The score stayed the same at the break.
The Dragons scored on the opening possession of the third quarter and another third quarter score to take a commanding 27-6 lead.
Burrows scored early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run to cap a 41-yard drive.
The Dragons went ahead 33-12 with 9:23 left in the game. On the ensuing kickoff, Malachi Kyle outraced the De Soto coverage for a 75-yard score. Burrows scored the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 33-20.
De Soto’s final score came on a six-yard run with 4:38 to play. The Cats responded quickly on a 56-yard pass from Burrows to Flanagan.
The Dragons recovered an onside kick and were to finish off the game.
Offensively, the Cats got 14 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns from Burrows and nine carries for 39 yards form Kyle. Burrows also completed 12 of 20 passes for 151 yards and a score. Flanagan caught four passes for 79 yards and a score. Laut caught three for 36.
On defense, Francis had two interceptions, and Flanagan had a fumble recovery. Laut led with nine solo tackles. Kaidyn Harper and Hunter Hennen each had seven solo tackles.
Fredericktown hosts the Ste. Genevieve Dragons, Friday for homecoming. Ste. Genevieve is 3-3, coming off a 42-27 victory over Perryville.
