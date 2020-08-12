Fall sports practice gets underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericktown High School, along with many area high schools, plans to have a full fall sports season in 2020.

The plans can always change, but as of now, the schedule is as it appears on page 13 of this issue.

The first pre-season event on the sports calendar is the football Jamboree, Aug. 21, at Dexter. The regular season begins Aug. 28, as the Cats host Jefferson.

The soccer and softball jamborees are both Aug. 25, in Perryville. The soccer regular season opens with a home match Sept. 2 against St. Clair. This will also be Senior Night for the Cats, due to the unpredictability of the fall sports schedule. The Cats' softball regular season starts Aug. 29 at Chaffee.

The volleyball jamboree is Aug. 27, at Central. The team opens 2020 with a long stretch of road matches beginning Aug. 31, at Herculaneum.

Tennis has no jamboree and the Cats' start this season with back-to-back home matches Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 against Kennett and Potosi, respectively.

Cross Country begins its season with an Aug. 28 meet at North County.

