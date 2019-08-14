{{featured_button_text}}

Fall high school sports practices began in Missouri this week. 

Despite the heat and humidity, Blackcats football, soccer, tennis, volleyball, softball, and cross country teams all got going Monday afternoon.

Fans will get a chance to take a look at the football team for the first time, Aug. 17. The team will play its annual Gatorade game, at 7 p.m., Saturday. Admission is a sports drink donation. The Cats play in the pre-season jamboree, 6 p.m., Aug. 23, at Sikeston. The season and home opener is Aug. 30 against Kennett.

The FHS softball team has its jamboree, beginning at 10 a.m., Aug. 24, at Perryville. The season opens Sept. 4, at Herculaneum.

The volleyball Cats' jamboree is Aug. 29, at Central. The volleyball team also opens its regular season at Herculaneum. The match is Sept. 3.

Cross country runs in its first meet, Aug. 31, at Jackson.

The Blackcats tennis team opens Sept. 3, at Potosi.

