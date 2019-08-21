{{featured_button_text}}

The 2019 Fredericktown High School football team participated in its annual scrimmage, Saturday night.

Admission to the game was a sports drink for the players to use during the upcoming season.

The team split up into teams and got a chance to run, pass, catch, block, and tackle in front of fans at Blackcats Stadium.

The football preseason jamboree will be at 6 p.m., Friday, at Sikeston. The regular season opens with Kennett, Aug. 30, in Fredericktown.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments