FHS 2020 Soccer 'Senior Night'

Senior Night has become a tradition for high school athletes ending their careers in their various sports.

This year, spring athletes did not get to have a senior season, much less a Senior Night. Still those athletes deserve to be recognized. For Fredericktown soccer players, their final home match would have been May 11 against North County.

There are four Fredericktown senior soccer players (listed alphabetically).

Madison Bowman is the daughter of Missy and Danny Bowman. After graduation, Madison plans to enter the EMT/ Paramedic program at Mineral Area College. She says her favorite memories from FHS soccer are the bus rides to games.

Ashton Davis is the daughter of Scott and Nina Davis. Ashton is going to Mineral Area College. She says her favorite soccer memory "would have to be winning the Hillsboro Tournament and all of our team bonding get-togethers."

Mallory Mathes is the daughter of Rebecca Blackman and Ryan Mathes. Mallory plans to continue to play soccer at Mineral Area College and major in medicine. She says her favorite memory is "scoring the first goal of the season freshman year and my whole junior season."

Kayleigh Slinkard is the daughter of David and Jessica Slinkard. Kayleigh will be going to Mineral Area College were she will play soccer for the Cardinals and get a degree in secondary education. Her favorite soccer memory is "when I scored the buzzer beater goal at North County, and when we won the Hillsboro Tourney."

