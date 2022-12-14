FHS boys defeat Perryville

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team improved to 3-2 with a 66-49 victory, Friday, at Perryville.

The Cats jumped to a 14-9 lead after one quarter, as five different players got in on the scoring. FHS increased its lead to 31-24 at halftime, as Andrew Starkey and Riley Fraire combined for 15 points in the second quarter.

Fredericktown scored 17 more points in the third quarter to lead 46-35.

For the game, Starkey led with 26 points. Fraire scored 16 to go with 22 rebounds. Mark Heine scored 12, Zander Stephens scored ten points, and Tim DeSanto scored two.

The Cats host Valle, Friday. It is homecoming for the Cats.