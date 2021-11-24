FHS boys, girls win openers

Girls top Woodland at home

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team won its season opener, 48-39 over Woodland, Friday, here.

Woodland scored the first five points of the game and held the Cats scoreless until Kyndal Dodd made a basket with 4:29 to play in the first quarter. PJ Reutzel added a 3-pointer and Kylie Maddox had a basket, but the Cats trailed 14-8 after one quarter.

A Dodd basket and another Reutzel 3-pointer trimmed the lead to 14-13 early in the second quarter. Fredericktown tied the game at 16-16 with 6:04 to play in the half, and the Cats took their first lead at 19-18 when Reutzel made another 3-pointer with 4:52 left. Dodd a pair of late baskets, and FHS led 23-22 at halftime.

A 14-11 third quarter held the Cats increase their lead.

Reutzel led the Cats with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Dodd scored 18 points and added 14 rebounds. Lydia Mell scored four points, Maddox had two, and Amelia Miller scored one. Maddox led with four assists. Gabbie McFarland had four steals.

The Cats play in the Fredericktown Tournament next week. They open at 7 p.m., Nov. 30 against Arcadia Valley.

Blackcats win at Thanksgiving Tournament

The FHS boys basketball team defeated Lesterville, 62-49 in the opening round of the 95th Annual Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament, Monday night.

Fredericktown got on the board first when Andrew Starkey made a 3-pointer. Lesterville scored the next eight points, but the Cats rallied to take a 10-9 lead after one quarter. The lead changed four more times in the second quarter with Fredericktown ultimately leading 22-18 at halftime.

The third quarter opened with a Lesterville basket, followed by 12 straight points form the Cats to take a 34-20 lead. Fredericktown led 40-24 with a quarter to play.

For the Cats, Andrew Starkey led with 22 points. Matthew Starkey scored 13, Lane Sikes scored 11, and Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored ten. Mark Heine had four points, and Riley Fraire scored two.

The Cats play No. 2 seed west County at 8 p.m., today (Nov. 24). The winner advances to the championship game at 8 p.m., Thursday. The loser will play in the third place game at 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.