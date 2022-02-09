FHS boys, girls win tourney openers

The Fredericktown High School boys and girls basketball teams both won their opening round games in the MAAA Tournament, which started Monday.

The boys were seeded eighth and defeated No. 9 West County, 61-49, at Mineral Area College.

West County led early, 5-4, but an 8-0 Fredericktown run gave the Cats the lead for good. The first quarter ended with FHS ahead, 14-11. Fredericktown increased its lead in the second quarter. Mark Heine made a pair of 3-pointers, and Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored at the buzzer to give the Cats a 31-23 lead at the break.

Andrew Starkey had a couple of early baskets, as the Fredericktown lead grew to 35-25. The Bulldogs battled back with eight straight points to cut the lead to two, but Heine scored on two straight possessions, and the Cats hung on to a 42-37 lead with a quarter to play.

Some timely 3-point shooting by Andrew Starkey, Zander Stephens, and Matthew Starkey helped the Cats extend the lead in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Andrew Starkey led with 17 points, and Matthew Starkey scored 14. The two combined for 16 of the team’s 19 points in the fourth quarter. Heine joined them in double figures with 12 for the game. Dunnahoo, Riley Fraire, and Stephens each scored six.

The Cats played No. 1 seed Central, Tuesday night (after press time). The winner will advance to Friday's semifinal game. The loser will play in the fifth place bracket at 4 p.m., Thursday.

February 1, the Cats lost 52-43 to North County, at Fredericktown. North County led just 11-8 after one quarter and 24-22 at halftime. North County increased its lead to 34-29 entering the final period.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 15 points. Stephens scored nine, Heine, Fraire, and Dunnahoo each scored six, and Matthew Starkey scored one point.

Girls defeat Valley

The FHS girls were seeded fifth and defeated No. 12 Valley, 70-28, Monday at Farmington High School.

The Cats, 10-9 after Monday night, advanced to play West County, Tuesday night (after press time). A victory would place FHS in the semifinals, at 7 p.m., Thursday. A loss would mean Fredericktown would be in the fifth place bracket and play at 4 p.m., Friday.

In Monday’s tournament opener, the Cats led 18-4 after one period and 46-14 at halftime. Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with 25 points. PJ Reutzel scored 19.

