FHS fall sports underway

Volleyball Cats win at Herculaneum
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team came from behind to win its first match of 2020. Fredericktown dropped the first set, Monday at Herculaneum, before winning the final two. The score was 19-25, 25-10, 25-14.
The junior varsity Cats won, 25-17, 25-11.
The Cats play the first two weeks of the season away from FHS. The road trip continues tonight at Scott City and Saturday at South Iron.
FHS softball falls to Jefferson
The Fredericktown High School softball team lost its season opener, 17-1, Monday, at Jefferson.
Fredericktown hosts Herculaneum this afternoon.
Tennis opener cancelled
The FHS tennis team's season opening match against Kennett, Monday here, was cancelled due to the afternoon thunderstorm. The match has not been rescheduled, yet.
Fredericktown will play Thursday, at Farmington.
Soccer seniors recognized today
Fredericktown's soccer team will hold its Senior Night, today, at the soccer field, prior to the match against St. Clair. The Cats will also play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the Notre Dame Soccerfest.
