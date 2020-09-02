FHS fall sports underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball Cats win at Herculaneum

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team came from behind to win its first match of 2020. Fredericktown dropped the first set, Monday at Herculaneum, before winning the final two. The score was 19-25, 25-10, 25-14.

The junior varsity Cats won, 25-17, 25-11.

The Cats play the first two weeks of the season away from FHS. The road trip continues tonight at Scott City and Saturday at South Iron.

FHS softball falls to Jefferson

The Fredericktown High School softball team lost its season opener, 17-1, Monday, at Jefferson.

Fredericktown hosts Herculaneum this afternoon.

Tennis opener cancelled

The FHS tennis team's season opening match against Kennett, Monday here, was cancelled due to the afternoon thunderstorm. The match has not been rescheduled, yet.

Fredericktown will play Thursday, at Farmington.

Soccer seniors recognized today

Fredericktown's soccer team will hold its Senior Night, today, at the soccer field, prior to the match against St. Clair. The Cats will also play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the Notre Dame Soccerfest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.