Cross Country begins for FHS
The FHS Cross Country Teams competed in their first meet of their inaugural season, Aug. 28, at Farmington. The host Knights won the boys race 21-38 (taking the best times of each team’s top 5 runners).
Colton Helms led the Cats runners and was second overall with a time of 11:10.47 in the 3000-meter race. Lyndan Greunke ran sixth at 11:43.33 and Ralph Patterson was seventh at 11:44.20. Other times for the Cats: Noah Jenkerson, 13:22.36; Johnnie Hurst III, 13:35.66; Matthew Starkey, 14:08.23; and Clayton Martin, 14:31.50.
On the girls side, Ava Laut was eighth overall with a time of 15:18.96.
The Cats run again, Saturday, at Arcadia Valley.
Softball wins two in a row
The Lady Cats softball Team improved to 2-3 with a pair of victories last week.
The Cats defeated Jefferson 21-9, Aug. 27.
The team’s home opener, Aug. 29, against Herculaneum, was rained out and has not been rescheduled.
August 30, the Lady cats won, 16-9, at Saxony Lutheran.
They play at van Buren, today, and host North County Thursday.
Volleyball tops South Iron
The Volleyball Lady Cats picked up their first match victory of 2018, Thursday, at South Iron.
Fredericktown defeated the Panthers, 25-23, 25-23.
August 28, the Cats lost a close match at Herculaneum, 12-25, 25-22, 23-25. In JV action, FHS lost 11-25, 27-25, 8-15.
The Cats host Arcadia Valley, Tuesday.
Tennis Cats win opener
The Lady Cats Tennis Team opened the 2018 season with a 5-4 match victory over Potosi, Aug. 28, here.
In No. 1 singles, Taylor Starkey won 8-2. No. 2 singles Victoria Peppers won 8-3. In No. 3 singles, Liz Hinkle won 8-8 (7-3). In No. 4 singles, Lexi Pogue lost 8-2. Sophie Rehkop lost No. 5 singles 8-5, and Maddie McClellan lost 8-3.
Starkey and Peppers won their doubles match, 8-3, and Hinkle and Pogue won their doubles match, 8-4. Rehkop and Alyssa Pierson lost 8-6.
The Cats lost at Cape Central, 8-1, Aug. 29. Peppers won the No. 2 singles match, 8-6.
August 30, the Cats lost 8-1 at Farmington. Starkey won the No. 1 singles match, 8-0.
The Cats host Kennett today.
Soccer Cats top St. Clair
The Fredericktown High School Soccer Team defeated St. Clair, 6-2, Aug. 28, here.
Grant Shankle scored twice for the Cats. Jed Dewey, Leyton Boswell, Nate Miller, and Colten Jordan each had a goal for FHS.
The Cats play at Sikeston, Thursday.
