FHS falls in battle of Blackcats

The Fredericktown High School football team lost a close game to Herculaneum, Friday, here.

Fredericktown led by eight points on two different occasions, but the visiting Herculaneum Blackcats got two passing touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game to escape with a 22-14 victory.

Fredericktown received the opening kickoff, but the drive stalled near midfield and the Cats had to punt. Herculaneum took over at its 20. Two running plays netted three yards. On third down and seven, Cats defensive lineman Isaac Smith sacked the Herculaneum quarterback for a nine yard loss. Forced to punt, Herculaneum got a bad snap and the Cats took advantage, recording a safety.

Following the ensuing free kick, Fredericktown took over at the Herculaneum 34. Passes to Timothy DeSanto and Andrew Starkey picked up first downs for the Cats. The latter created a first and goal at the nine yard line. On fourth and goal from the nine, FHS quarterback Carter Cheaney ran the ball and reached the pylon for a touchdown. The PAT was no good, and Fredericktown led 8-0.

The score remained 8-0 until halftime. Herculaneum got the second half kickoff and scored on a 42-yard pass play from Jackson Dearing to Lucas Bahr. The point after was no good, and Fredericktown led 8-6 with 9:09 to play in the third quarter.

The Cats took the kickoff and started at their 45. Four plays later, it was second down and 10 at the Herculaneum 32, when Garrett Marler ran up the middle for a touchdown. The PAT was no good, and FHS led 14-6 with 6:57 to play in the third.

The scored remained 14-6 deep into the fourth quarter, as the Cats' defense made a goal line stand on fourth and goal at the one yard line.

Fredericktown ran three plays and had to punt. Herculaneum took over on the FHS 28. Dearing hit Bahr for a score on the first play. The 2-point conversion was successful, and the game was tied.

Fredericktown got eight yards on three plays and had to punt from its own 45. Cheaney hit a big kick, which traveled to the Herculaneum 17 with 3:22 to play. A big pass to Luke Liles got Herculaneum to the 46. Marler came up with a big sack, making it third and 20 from the Herculaneum 40. Again, it was Dearing to Bahr for 60 yards and the go ahead score. The two-point conversion made it 22-14 with 1:10 to play.

Herculaneum intercepted a pass on the next play from scrimmage, and ran out the clock.

Marler led the Cats with 61 yards rushing on 16 carries. Cheaney carried 12 times for 43 yards and completed 12 passes for 95 yards. Easton Wood led with four catches for 35 yards. Wood and Koda Hodge shared the team lead with eight total tackles.

The Cats wrap up their three-game home stand with Valle traveling to Fredericktown, Friday night. The Warriors are 2-0, and defeated Festus, 48-20 last week.

Volleyball Cats win three straight matches

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team opened the season 3-0 with victories over Herculaneum, Scott City, and South Iron.

September 1, the Cats won 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 16-25, 15-9, at South Iron. The Panthers are coming off a final four appearance in 2021. In the match against South Iron, the Blackcats got 14 kills from both Ava Penuel and P.J. Reutzel, while Linley Rehkop added 12. Penuel led with 27 assists, followed by Reutzel with 17. Gabbie McFadden led with 20 service points. Rylie Rehkop had 24 digs.

August 31, at Scott City, the Cats won 26-24, 25-19, 25-22. Reutzel led with 13 kills. Penuel had 14 assists, Linley Rehkop had 12 service points, and Reutzel had 11 digs.

Aug. 29, at Herculaneum, Fredericktown 25-23, 25-15, 25-16. Reutzel led with nine kills. Penuel had 14 assists, and Linley Rehkop had 13 service points.

The Cats play in the Dig For life Tournament, Friday and Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Softball Cats split two games

The FHS softball team defeated Herculaneum, 19-13, Aug 31, here.

Fredericktown jumped to an 8-1 lead, but Herculaneum scored ten in the top of the third to pull ahead. The Cats tied the game in the bottom of the third and added four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Cats totaled 24 hits in the game. Allie Bloom was 5-for-5 and scored four runs. Callie Allgier was 4-4 with three doubles, four runs scored and seven RBI. Emma Wengler and Miley Wengler each had three hits. Sadie Gibson and Laynee King each had two.

The Cats lost at Saxony Lutheran, 10-0, Sept. 1. King Allgier, Emma Wengler, and Gibson all had singles for the Cats.

The Cats play at Van Buren, today. They host North County, Thursday.

Tennis team loses two MAAA matches

The Fredericktown High School Tennis team lost a 5-4 match to Potosi, Aug. 30, here.

Sydney Bell won her No. 1 singles match, 8-2. Emily Geen won her No. 2 singles match in a 7-2 tiebreaker. Clara Basden won in No. 4 singles, 8-4.

September 1, the Cats lost 9-0, at Farmington.

Fredericktown hosts Saxony Lutheran today (Sept. 7), and plays in the Sikeston Invitational, Thursday.