FHS football season ends against St. Mary's

The Fredericktown High School football team's season came to a close, Friday night, at St. Mary's High School. The Cats lost their Class 3, District 1 contest 44-8 to the host Dragons.

St Mary's scored three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 21-0 lead. The Dragons added a passing score and another touchdown run in the second period to make it 34-0 at the half.

The only score of the third period was a 57-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left in the period.

Fredericktown's Malachi Kyle scored on a 73-yard run. Kyle also ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 41-8 with 7:45 to play.

St. Mary added a field goal in the last minute of the game.

Fredericktown had 36 rushes for 149 yards, led by Kyle who carried 19 times for 127 yards. The Dragons had 314 yards on the ground on 29 carries. They added 114 receiving yards on three completions.

