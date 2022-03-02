FHS girls advance in district tourney

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team defeated Hancock, 65-16, in the first round of the class 4, district 2 tournament, Saturday, in Ste. Genevieve.

With the victory, the Cats advanced to the district semifinals against Potosi, Tuesday night (after press time). The semifinal winner will advance to the district championship, at 5 p.m., Thursday.

In Saturday's game, Fredericktown led 12-6 after one quarter, as Ava Penuel and PJ Reutzel each scored four points. The Cats increased their lead to 30-12 at halftime.

In the third quarter, six different players scored for FHS, as the lead increased to 51-16.

Reutzel led the Cats with a career high 24 points. Penuel scored 11, Kyndal Dodd scored nine, Callie Allgier scored six, Lyndia Mell and Keira Francis each scored five, Kylee Maddox scored three, and Amelia Miller scored two points. Dodd had 11 rebounds, and Penuel had seven. Reutzel had seven assists, and six rebounds.

Boys eliminated by Herculaneum

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost 68-57 to Herculaneum in the first round of the class 4, district 2 tournament, Saturday, in Ste. Genevieve.

The Cats trailed 15-9 after one quarter and 28-21 at halftime.

Andrew Starkey led Fredericktown with 34 points. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored 11, Matthew Starkey scored six, Riley Fraire had four, and Mark Heine had one.

