FHS girls basketball playing for 5th in tourney

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team split its first two games in the MAAA Tournament. The Cats will now play West County at 4 p.m., Friday in the semifinals of the fifth place bracket.

The Cats, seeded ninth, lost to top seeded Ste. Genevieve 57-44 Monday afternoon at MAC.

Fredericktown fell behind 18-8 after one quarter and 31-17 at halftime. It was 49-27 entering the final period.

Mallory Mathes led the Cats with 19 points. Kyndal Dodd scored eight and grabbed ten rebounds. Linley Rehkop scored seven points, Shayna Russom scored four, Kayleigh Slinkard scored three, Lydia Mell scored two, and Zoe Sikes had one point.

The Cats defeated No. 8 Valle, 56-33, Saturday, at North County High School in the tourney opener.

Fredericktown got down 13-6 in the first quarter, but a 17-5 second gave the Cats a 23-18 halftime lead. Another 17 points in the third quarter made it 40-28 entering the fourth.

Mathes led with 15 points. Slinkard scored 12, and Dodd and Rehkop each scored ten. Mell scored five, and Kylee Maddox and Evann Davis each scored two points.