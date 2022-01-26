FHS girls battle MAAA rivals

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball hosted MAAA large school rivals Farmington and North County.

The Cats lost 55-31 to the Knights, Thursday, here.

Farmington took an 18-10 lead after one quarter and led 29-17 at the half. The lead increased to 45-26 after three quarters.

For the game, Amelia Miller led with seven points. Kyndal Dodd scored six and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Lydia Mell and Ava Penuel each scored five points Callie Allgier scored three, and PJ Reutzel scored two. Penuel led with five assists.

Monday (Jan. 24), the Cats took on North County. The visiting Raiders took a big lead early, but Fredericktown fought back before falling, 49-42.

North County led 15-7 after one quarter and 34-20 at the half. The Cats cut the deficit to seven points with a strong defensive effort in an 11-4 third quarter.

In the fourth, Fredericktown continued to battle, taking a one-point lead with 2:30 to play in the game. North County scored enough points down the stretch to pull out the victory.

Dodd led the Cats with 21 points and eight rebounds. Reutzel had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Cats play at Potosi, Thursday.

Boys defeat Arcadia Valley

The Blackcats boys basketball team defeated Arcadia Valley, 52-50, Jan. 18, here.

The visiting Tigers hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter while taking an 18-15 lead. The Cats scored 16 in the second quarter and the game was tied 29-29 at the half.

A low scoring third quarter saw the Cats take a 37-34 lead entering the fourth.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 18 points. Matthew Starkey and Riley Fraire each scored ten, Zander Stephens had eight, and Jerry Couch scored six.

The Cats host Farmington, Friday.

