The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost a pair of games in the 34th Lady Rebel Christmas Tournament, last week.
The Blackcats were seeded seventh in the tournament and lost their opening round contest 57-47 to No. 2 seed South Iron, Dec. 26.
The game was close in the first quarter, with the Panthers leading just 10-9 after one. The second quarter proved to be the difference in the game. South Iron outscored the Cats 18-7 and led 28-16 at halftime. Fredericktown cut the deficit to 43-34 entering the final period.
In the fourth quarter, the Cats stormed back into contention. A basket by Kyndal Dodd with 5:28 left in the game cut the Panthers’ lead to just 44-40.
Dodd led the Cats with 18 points and ten rebounds. Mallory Mathes scored 12 points, Linley Rehkop scored nine, Kayleigh Slinkard had four, and Kylee Maddox and Shayna Russom each scored two points.
The next morning, the Cats took on No. 6 seed Potosi in the consolation bracket. Potosi won, 49-30. Potosi led 10-7 after one quarter and 23-13 at halftime. The Trojans scored 17 in the third quarter to take a 40-25 lead.
Dodd led with Cats with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Rehkop and Mathes each scored seven, Slinkard had two points, and Russom and Lydia Mell each scored one point.
The Cats next play Jan. 7, at Arcadia Valley. The team plays a makeup game Jan. 9 against South Iron, here. The varsity will play at 6 p.m., followed by a two-quarter junior varsity contest.
