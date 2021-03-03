FHS girls complete season in district tournament

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team's season ended Saturday in the opening round of the Class 4, District 2 Tournament, at Herculaneum.
Fredericktown, seeded sixth, lost to No. 3 Herculaneum, 45-35.
Herculaneum took a 9-8 first quarter lead, but FHS scored 14 in the second quarter to lead 22-21 at halftime. Herculaneum took a 28-27 in the third period.
For the game, Kylee Maddox led the Cats with 14 points. Kyndal Dodd scored nine points, Linley Rehkop scored five point, Shayna Russom scored four, and Lydia Mell scored three. Dodd led with 11 rebounds, and Alivia Buxton had five steals.
The district contest completed a week were the Cats played four games.
Thursday, Fredericktown lost 53-30, at North County. The Raiders jumped to a 15-10 lead after one quarter and led 27-17 at the half.
For the game, Dodd and Ava Penuel led the Cats' scoring with eight points, each. Rehkop had six, Maddox had four, and Keira Francis and Buxton each scored two. Dodd led with nine rebounds.
February 24, the Blackcats lost 59-47, at Farmington. The Knights led 15-9 after one quarter. The Cats battled back and took a 28-22 lead at halftime. Farmington regained the lead with a 17-9 third quarter.
Dodd and Rehkop led with 11 points, each. Buxton scored ten points, Penuel scored six, Lydia Mell scored four, Maddox scored three, and Shayna Russom scored two. Dodd added seven rebounds, and Buxton had six steals.
The Cats lost 49-20 to Potosi, Feb. 23, in the final home game of the 2020-2021 season. Fredericktown fell behind 19-4 after one quarter and 27-14 at halftime.
Maddox and Rehkop each scored eight points to lead the Cats. Penuel and Russom each scored two points. Dodd led with nine rebounds. Alivia Buxton had four steals.