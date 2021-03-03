FHS girls complete season in district tournament

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team's season ended Saturday in the opening round of the Class 4, District 2 Tournament, at Herculaneum.

Fredericktown, seeded sixth, lost to No. 3 Herculaneum, 45-35.

Herculaneum took a 9-8 first quarter lead, but FHS scored 14 in the second quarter to lead 22-21 at halftime. Herculaneum took a 28-27 in the third period.

For the game, Kylee Maddox led the Cats with 14 points. Kyndal Dodd scored nine points, Linley Rehkop scored five point, Shayna Russom scored four, and Lydia Mell scored three. Dodd led with 11 rebounds, and Alivia Buxton had five steals.

The district contest completed a week were the Cats played four games.

Thursday, Fredericktown lost 53-30, at North County. The Raiders jumped to a 15-10 lead after one quarter and led 27-17 at the half.

For the game, Dodd and Ava Penuel led the Cats' scoring with eight points, each. Rehkop had six, Maddox had four, and Keira Francis and Buxton each scored two. Dodd led with nine rebounds.