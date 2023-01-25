 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHS girls defeat two MAAA foes

  • 0
penuel

The Blackcats' Ava Penuel goes up strong against the North County defense, Thursday night, at North County.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team won two games this past week, defeating MAAA opponents North County and Potosi.

January 19, at North County, the Cats came from behind to win, 47-45.

Fredericktown led 16-9 after one quarter, but North County stormed back to take a 28-26 halftime lead. The Cats led 38-37 entering the final period.

Ava Penuel led a balanced FHS scoring attack with 14 points. PJ Reutzel scored 13, and Lydia Mell and Amelia Miller each scored nine points.

Monday (Jan. 23), the Cats defeated Potosi, 49-36, here. The two teams had split a pair of previous matchups in tournament play.

This time, Fredericktown took a 9-8 lead into the second quarter and led 23-17 at halftime. The third quarter went 15-12 in the Cats’ favor.

Penuel again led Fredericktown with 13 points. Reutzel had ten points and 15 rebounds. Mell scored eight and had five rebounds.

The Cats play at Central, Thursday.

