FHS girls defeat Valle, Kingston

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team put together its first winning streak of the season, defeating Valle on FHS Senior Night Thursday, and then defeating Kingston in the opening round of the MAAA Tournament, Saturday.

Thursday night, the Cats hosted the Valle Warriors in a varsity-only contest. Fredericktown won, 43-37.

Prior to the game, Fredericktown's lone basketball senior, Shayna Russom; the only cheer squad senior, Lexis Mills; and a trio of Gold Duster dance squad seniors, Emilee Goldsmith, Maddie Jennings, and Stella Steck, were joined on the court by their parents. The players were recognized for the years they have represented their teams and for their future plans.

The game opened with Fredericktown playing one of its better defensive first quarters. the Cats held Valle to just five points and led 13-5 after one quarter. The lead was trimmed to 18-11 at the half. Fredericktown outscored Valle 11-10 in the third quarter.

The Blackcats had three players score in double figures, Thursday, led by Kyndal Dodd with 14 points. Kylee Maddox scored 13, and Lydia Mell scored ten. Eva Penuel added six points to round out the Cats scoring. Dodd added 11 rebounds.