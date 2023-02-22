The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team captured a share of the MAAA large school division regular season title with a 62-34 victory over Ste. Genevieve in a makeup game, Feb. 17, here.

The Cats finished with a 4-1 record in conference play, tying Farmington and Central. The last time the Cats won the MAAA conference was in 1997.

Fredericktown jumped to a 17-5 first quarter lead and led 34-19 at halftime. The lead grew to 43-26 with a period to play.

PJ Reutzel led Fredericktown with 27 points and ten rebounds. Calie Allgier scored 12. Ava Penuel scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds. Lydia Mell scored eight points, and Amelia Miller scored four.

The Cats wrap up the regular season, Feb. 23, at Dexter.

Fredericktown is seeded third in the Class 4, District 1 Tournament. They will play No. 6 Kennett at 7 p.m., Feb. 28, at Dexter. The winner plays No. 2 seed Saxony Lutheran at 7 p.m., March 2.