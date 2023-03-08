The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost 57-55 in the opening round of the Class 4, District 1 Tournament, Feb. 28, at Dexter High School.

After Kennett scored the first two points of the game, the first quarter belonged to the Cats. The Cats scored eight straight, including a pair of baskets by Lydia Mell. Amelia Miller scored seven points in the period and the Cats led 15-5 after one.

The Cats continued to increase their lead in the second quarter. Mell scored to make it 17-6, and Keira Francis hit a pair of free throws to increase the lead to 13 points. After Kennett cut the lead to 19-10, Mell made a 3-pointer. PJ Reutzel made a basket and a free throw. Miller and Ava Penuel scored. Then, a pair of free throws by Mell gave the Cats their biggest lead of the game at 31-13 with 2:06 to play until halftime. Kennett scored six straight, but Reutzel made two free throws to give the Cats a 33-19 lead at halftime.

Fredericktown led 35-21 early in the third quarter before the Indians scored 16 straight points to take a 37-35 lead with 2:52 to play in the third. Miller scored to tie the game, ten seconds later, but Kennett scored the final five points of the period to grab a 42-37 lead.

The Indians increased their lead to 50-40 early in the final quarter. Reutzel scored nine of the Cats next 12 points, as they tied the game at 52-52 with 2:19 to play. After Mell made a free throw and Reutzel made two, the Cats led 55-54 with 1:39 to play. Kennett made a basket to retake the lead. The Indians added a free throw with 1.4 seconds left to end the scoring.

Reutzel led the Cats with 22 points and eight rebounds. Mell scored 14. Miller scored 11 points and also had eight rebounds. Ava Penuel scored six points and added four assists and four steals. Francis had two points.