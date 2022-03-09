 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHS girls eliminated by Trojans

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team's 2021-2022 basketball season came to an end, March 1, in Ste. Genevieve. The Cats lost 29-27 to the Potosi Trojans in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 2 Tournament.

The game was close throughout. Potosi led 8-6 after one quarter, but the game was tied 11-11 at the half. Potosi scored 12 in the third quarter to grab a 23-19 lead entering the fourth period. In the fourth, the Cats closed the deficit to one point at 28-27. 

Cats sophomore guard Ava Penuel scored a game-high 11 points. PJ Reutzel scored seven, and Kyndal Dodd scored five. Dodd led with 11 rebounds. The Cats finished the season at 14-12.

Three Cats make all-district

After the tournament, the Class 4, District 2 All-District teams were announced. FHS junior Andrew Starkey was named all-district on the boys side. For the girls, freshman PJ Reutzel and senior Kyndal Dodd were both named all-district.

