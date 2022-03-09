FHS girls eliminated by Trojans

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team's 2021-2022 basketball season came to an end, March 1, in Ste. Genevieve. The Cats lost 29-27 to the Potosi Trojans in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 2 Tournament.

The game was close throughout. Potosi led 8-6 after one quarter, but the game was tied 11-11 at the half. Potosi scored 12 in the third quarter to grab a 23-19 lead entering the fourth period. In the fourth, the Cats closed the deficit to one point at 28-27.