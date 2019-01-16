Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost a pair of games last week.

The Cats lost 53-43 to the Doniphan Dons, Tuesday, here.

Doniphan grabbed a 10-8 lead after one quarter and led just 20-19 at the half. The visitors more than doubled their first-half total with 22 third-quarter points and led 42-36 entering the fourth.

Mallory Mathes led the Cats with 13 points. Marissa Hale had nine, Kyndal Dodd scored eight, Maddie Burrows scored five, and Kaleigh Slinkard and Evann Davis each scored four. Dodd led with seven rebounds. Mathes had six steals.

Thursday night, the Cats lost 57-39 to Farmington The Knightettes led just 15-14 after one quarter, but pulled ahead  30-20 at halftime.

Hale knocked down three 3-pointers and led the Cats with 12 points. Dodd and Mathes each scored eight. Burrows scored four, Davis scored three, and Slinkard and Kylee Bastie each scored two points.

The Cats host Potosi, Thursday.

