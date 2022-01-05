FHS girls fall to Festus in thrilling fifth place contest

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost a tight fifth place game with multiple lead changes, Friday, in the 36th Annual Central Christmas Tournament.

Fredericktown, seeded sixth, lost 51-48 to No. 4 Festus.

Fredericktown led 6-5 after one quarter, but Festus had a strong second quarter. The Blackcats went ahead 9-5 on a PJ Reutzel 3-pointer and still led 11-8 when Kylee Maddox scored. Festus then scored seven straight points and ten of the next 12 to take an 18-13 lead. Ava Penuel made a 3-pointer to trim the Tigers’ lead to 18-16, but Festus scored the next four points and added a 3-pointer at the buzzer to grab a 25-18 halftime lead.

Festus increased its lead to 29-20 early in the third quarter before the Blackcats came roaring back. Kyndal Dodd made a basket, Lydia Mell made two, and Reutzel made a 3-point play to tie the game at 29-29 with 4:09 to play in the quarter. Reutzel then made a 3-point shot to give FHS the lead, 32-29. Festus scored five points in the final 40 seconds of the period to retake the lead, 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer by Penuel and a basket by Dodd gave Fredericktown a 37-36 lead. With under five minutes to play, Dodd scored again to put the Cats up 40-39. After Festus took back the lead, Mell made a pair of free throws with 2:04 left to tie the game at 44-44. Reutzel added two more from the line to give FHS a 46-44 lead with 1:25 to play in the game. In the game’s final minute, Festus junior Josie Allen scored five points to help her team pull out the victory. Mell scored with 5.3 seconds left to cut the deficit to one point, but a pair of Allen free throws sealed the victory.

Reutzel led the Cats with 19 points. Dodd scored 11, Mell scored ten, Penuel scored six, and Kylee Maddox scored two. Dodd led with 12 rebounds. Reutzel had nine and Mell had seven.

Fredericktown reached the fifth place game by defeating No. 7 Ste. Genevieve, 48-32, Dec. 28.

The Blackcats led 12-9 after one quarter and 20-18 at the half. Fredericktown pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Dragons 10-6 in the third quarter and 18-8 in the fourth.

Dodd led the Cats with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals. Reutzel scored 12 points and had seven rebounds, Penuel scored six, Mell scored four, and Keira Francis and Amelia Miller each scored two points.

The Cats lost their opening round game, 58-29 to No. 3 Steelville, Dec. 27.

The Cardinals jumped to a 30-10 lead after one quarter and led 42-18 at halftime. It was 55-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Dodd led the Blackcats with 11 points and seven rebounds. Lydia Mell scored eight points, Gabbie McFadden and PJ Reutzel each scored four, and Ava Penuel had two points and five assists.

The Cats play at Jefferson, Monday.

