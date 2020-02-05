The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost a pair of games to MAAA opponents, Thursday and Monday.
January 30, the Cats lost at Potosi, 54-34.
The Trojans jumped to a 15-11 first quarter lead and increased it to 27-18 at the half. It was 40-28 entering the final period.
Mallory Mathes led the Cats with nine points, as she made three 3-pointers. Linley Rehkop scored eight, Kyndal Dodd had six, Shayna Russom scored four, Kayleigh Slinkard scored three points, and Evann Davis had two. Mathes, Dodd, and Slinkard each had eight rebounds.
Monday night (Feb. 3), the Cats lost 60-36 to Central, here. It was 17-9 after one quarter and 34-14 at halftime. Both teams scored 13 in the third quarter.
Dodd led the Cats with 13 points. Mathes scored nine, Rehkop scored seven, Slinkard, Russom, and Lydia Mell each scored two, and Kylee Maddox scored one point.
The Cats play at Valle, Thursday and the MAAA Tournament starts Saturday.
Blackcats defeat Trojans in MAAA play
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team improved to 8-10 on he season with a 63-53 victory at Potosi, Friday.
Fredericktown got out to a 16-11 lead after one quarter and maintained the five-point advantage at halftime, as both teams scored 11 in the second period. A 16-16 third quarter made it 43-38.
Nathan Miller scored 26 to lead the Cats. Seth Laut scored 16, Andrew Starkey scored 12, Grant Shankle had five, and Alex Sikes scored four points.
The junior varsity Cats topped the Trojans, 46-42 in overtime, as Matthew Starkey led with 18 points. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored ten, Lane Sikes scored nine, Mark Heine scored seven, and Timothy Smallen had two points.
The boys lost 81-58, Jan. 28 at South Iron. The junior varsity defeated the Panthers, 47-27.
Fredericktown next plays in the MAAA tournament, which begins Saturday.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.