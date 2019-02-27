Try 1 month for 99¢
mathes

Mallory Mathes puts up a shot against Sikeston in the Class 4, District 1 opener, Saturday, at Cape Central.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team was eliminated from the Class 4, District 1 Tournament by Sikeston, Saturday at Cape Central High School.

The Cats were seeded sixth and lost 69-24 to the No. 3 seeded Bulldogs.

Sikeston led 17-2 after one quarter and 35-9 at the half.

Marissa Hale led the Lady Cats with 11 points and seven rebounds. Mallory Mathes scored three, and Maddie Burrows, Kyndal Dodd, Evann Davis, Kaleigh Slinkard, and Shayna Russom each scored two points.

The Cats lost their regular season finale, 48-40, at Potosi.

The game was tied at 5-5 after one quarter, but a 21-10 second quarter gave Potosi a commanding 26-15 lead. 

slinkard

The Cats' Kaleigh Slinkard makes a layup in Saturday's game.

Mallory Mathes led the Cats with 13 points. Dodd scored ten and added seven rebounds. Hale scored six, Kylee Bastie scored four, Slinkard had three, and Davis and Burrows each scored two points.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments