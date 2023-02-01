FHS girls move into tie for conference lead

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team moved into a three-way tie for the MAAA large school division lead with a 52-47 victory over Central, Jan. 26, in Park Hills.

Fredericktown led nearly the entire game. The Blackcats jumped out to a 13-8 first quarter lead. Fredericktown increased its lead to 21-14 in the second quarter before the Rebels scored six straight. Lydia Mell made two free throws, and the Cats led 23-21 at halftime.

Central grabbed a 25-23 lead early in the third quarter. The Cats responded with two 3-pointers by Calie Allgier and regained the advantage. The period ended with Fredericktown ahead 33-31.

Central tied the game early in the fourth quarter, but Fredericktown scored seven straight on another Allgier 3-pointer and baskets by Ava Penuel and Amelia Miller.

P.J. Reutzel led the Cats 20 points. Allgier scored 13 points, while making all three of her 3-point attempts. Penuel had eight points and six rebounds. Mell scored seven and added six rebounds.

Fredericktown is now 3-1 in the MAAA Large School Division. It is the first time the Cats have had three conference wins since 2007.