FHS girls open with two victories

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a pair of victories, last week.

Friday night the Cats won 55-22, at Woodland. The Cats led 19-9 after one quarter and 31-11 at halftime. Fredericktown increased its lead to 49-17 entering the fourth quarter.

PJ Reutzel led the Cats with 16 points. Kylee Maddox scored 15, Amelia Miller had ten, Ava Penuel scored six, Callie Allgier scored three, Lydia Mell and Sydney Dunnahoo each scored two, and Janet Jones had one point. Miller and Reutzel each had 11 rebounds. Reutzel and Penuel led with five assists, each. Penuel had five steals.

Saturday, Fredericktown defeated Herculaneum, 61-36 in the Amped Lifestyle Girls Shootout (sponsored by St. Paul Lutheran High School), at the Farmington Civic Center. Fredericktown jumped to a 13-2 lead after one quarter. The Cats led 31-7 at halftime.

Reutzel had 21 points and ten rebounds. Penuel scored 16 points. Miller had seven points and seven rebounds.

The Cats played Tuesday night at Arcadia Valley (after press time). They host the Fredericktown Tournament next week.