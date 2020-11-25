FHS girls play in Kingston jamboree

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team played in a preseason jamboree, Nov. 19, at Kingston High School.

The Blackcats took on the Bourbon Warhawks and the host Kingston Cougars. They played three, six-minute quarters against each team.

The Cats will open the season in the Fredericktown Tournament, Nov. 30-Dec. 5, at FHS.

The Cats are the No. 5 seed. They will play top-seeded Central, Monday. The varsity team will square off at 7 p.m., followed by the junior varsity at 8:30.

December 1, Fredericktown will face No. 4 seed Naylor. The junior varsity will play at 4 p.m., and the varsity at 5:30.

Based on their performance in the first two varsity contests, the Blackcats will play for first, third, or fifth place Dec. 5, against Potosi, Arcadia Valley, or Perryville.

