FHS girls reach district semifinals

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team won its opening round game in the Class 3, District 2 Tournament, Saturday morning, at FHS.

The Cats, seeded fifth, topped the No. 4 Kelly Hawks, 66-58.

Fredericktown jumped out to a 20-14 lead after one quarter and led 31-29 at halftime, as senior Mallory Mathes made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points before the break.

In the third quarter, Fredericktown grew its lead to 11 points, as Linley Rehkop put back a missed shot to give put the Cats up 46-35 with 3:43 to play in the period. The lead was 52-46 with a quarter to play.

Kelly’s Alaney Moore scored eight points in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, as Kelly trailed 58-54. The lead was still five points (61-56) with 1:21 left. Then, Mathes scored and was fouled, putting the Cats up eight. Kayleigh Slinkard added a pair of free throws with 52.8 seconds left.

For the game, Mathes scored a game-high 26. Rehkop had 13, Slinkard scored 11 and Kyndal Dodd finished with 10. Lydia Mell, Evann Davis, and Shayna Russom each scored two points. Dodd added eight rebounds and four blocks. Mathes added five assists.

Moore scored 17 points, Kiya Lambert added 15 and Allison Owens notched 13 for Kelly.

With the victory, the Cats advanced to play top seeded Saxony Lutheran in the district semifinals, Tuesday night (after press time) at FHS.

