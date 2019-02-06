The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team is playing in the MAAA Tournament this week.
The Cats, seeded ninth, opened the tourney with a 42-33 victory over No. 8 Valle, Saturday.
Last Thursday, Jan. 31, the same two teams squared off on Senior Night at FHS. Valle won that contest, 47-35. Two days later, the Cats turned the tables, at Valle in the conference tournament opener.
Valle grabbed a 16-9 lead in the first quarter, Saturday. Fredericktown came back in the second and trailed just 25-22 at halftime. The game was tied at 29-29 with a quarter to play.
Mallory Mathes led the Cats with 12 points. Kyndal Dodd scored nine, Kylee Bastie scored eight, Marissa Hale and Kaleigh Slinkard each scored six, and Maddie Burrows had one point. Dodd led with 15 rebounds.
Monday night, the Cats played top seed Ste. Genevieve in the tournament quarterfinals. Fredericktown lost 56-33.
Fredericktown grabbed an early lead in this game, as Mallory Mathes scored six first quarter points helping the Cats to an 8-4 advantage and leading to a Dragons' timeout. Ste. Genevieve tied the game, but a Dodd 3-pointer made it 11-8. Later, Dodd made a pair of free throws to give the Cats their last lead of the game at 13-11. Ste. Genevieve scored the last six points of the quarter to grab a 17-13 lead.
The Cats battled back in the second quarter. A Hale basket and a Dodd free throw tied the game at 21-21 with 2:21 to play. The Cats trailed by just one point with under a minute to play in the half. The Dragons ended the second with a 7-0 run, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a 29-21 lead.
A 16-4 third quarter put the game out of reach.
Dodd led Cats with 11 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots. Mathes scored nine points, Hale scored five, Evann Davis scored four, and Bastie and Burrows each scored two.
The Cats will play Arcadia Valley at 4 p.m., Friday, in the fifth place semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.