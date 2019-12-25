The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team split a pair of home games last week.
Fredericktown lost a close, back and forth contest with West County, 63-55, Thursday.
The Bulldogs jumped to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter, but Fredericktown battled back and trailed just 32-28 at halftime. The Cats took a 43-41 lead into the fourth quarter, but West County pulled ahead and made some clutch outside shots and enough free throws to close out the game.
Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with 21 points, and Mallory Mathes scored 16. Linley Rehkop had eight, Kayleigh Slinkard scored six, Lydia Mell had three, and Kylee Maddox had one point. Dodd also led with 15 rebounds.
Friday night, the Cats hosted the Woodland Cardinals. Fredericktown led just 14-12 after one quarter, but pulled ahead with a 29-8 second quarter for a 43-20 halftime lead. Woodland trimmed the lead to 56-40 after three quarters.
Dodd scored 27 to lead the Cats. Rehkop scored 11, Maddox and Slinkard each had seven, Mathes scored six, Evann Davis scored four, Shayna Russom scored three, and Mell scored two points. Dodd led with ten rebounds. Mathes had nine assists and six steals.
The Cats are seeded seventh in the Lady Rebel Christmas Tournament which gets started Thursday. Fredericktown will play No. 2 South Iron at 1 p.m., Dec. 26, at Central High School.
Blackcats fall to Valle
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost to Valle 42-33, Dec. 18 in Ste. Genevieve.
After a close (12-11) first quarter, the Warriors opened up a 22-16 lead at halftime. A 13-6 third quarter helped the home team extend its lead to 35-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
For the game, Alex Sikes led the Cats with eight points. Andrew Starkey had seven, and Nate Miller scored six.
In junior varsity action, Fredericktown lost 54-48. Fredericktown trailed 36-18 at halftime and cut the Warriors’ lead to just six points in the third quarter.
Matthew Starkey scored 20 points, including 17 in the second half. Cohlbe Dunnahoo had eight, Lane Sikes scored seven, Rogers and Jerry Couch each scored four, Heine had three and Smallen scored two points.
The Cats play in the Central Christmas Tournament, beginning Thursday. Fredericktown is seeded ninth in the 16-team tourney and will play No. 8 Jefferson at 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
