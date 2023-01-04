FHS girls take second in tournament

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team was seeded sixth in the Central Christmas Tournament, played last week, in Park Hills.

The Cats defeated No. 3 seed Potosi, 50-35, Dec. 26. December 28, the Cats took on the No. 2 seed and state-ranked host Lady Rebels in the semifinals.

Fredericktown fell behind by as many as 16 points in the third quarter before winning, 45-43.

The Cats trailed 16-12 after one quarter and 29-19 at halftime. Central increased its lead to 38-22 in the third period before Fredericktown went on a 23-5 run over the game's final 11 minutes. The fourth quarter started with Central leading 38-30

During the comeback, Ava Penuel and Keira Francis each had 3-point plays and Calie Allgier made a 3-pointer. In the fourth quarter, Lydia Mell made a basket to cut the Central lead to 40-37. PJ Reutzel scored with 3:51 left, and the Rebels led 42-40.

Reutzel made a pair of free throws to tie the game. Central then made one of two free throw attempts to take a 43-42 lead. After the missed Rebels' free throw, Reutzel was isolated in the game's final seconds. She took one dribble to her left and sank the go ahead 3-point basket with five seconds remaining to give the Cats their only lead of the game. A desperation shot by Central was off the mark and the Cats secured their first victory over the Rebels in 13 years and a trip to the tournament championship game.

For the game, Reutzel scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out five assists. Penuel scored eight points and had four rebounds. Mell and Allgier each scored six points.

In the championship game, Fredericktown took on another state-ranked team, the tourney's No. 1 seed, South Iron, Dec. 30.

The Panthers' Anna Parker made a basket and two 3-pointers to help South Iron to a 9-4 lead. Amelia Miller made a basket and was fouled. The free throw made it 9-7. Reutzel ended the first quarter with a basket and South Iron led 11-9 after one.

Reutzel tied the game at 11-11 with 6:27 to play in the first half. South Iron regained the lead and pulled ahead 15-11 with 5:45 to play. Miller scored and Francis added a basket to tie the game. In the final 76 seconds of the half, Reutzel scored twice and Miller once to give FHS a 21-17 halftime edge.

Reutzel scored the first basket of the third quarter to put the Cats ahead 23-17. South Iron scored five straight before a Kylee Maddox basket made it 25-22 Cats. After South Iron tied the game with a 3-pointer, Maddox made one of her own to give the Cats a 28-25 lead. The Panthers then scored seven straight points and never again gave up the lead. Penuel hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 32-31, but the Panthers then scored six straight points. Francis ended the third with a basket, but South Iron led 38-33 entering the fourth.

The Panthers followed their 21-point explosion in the third period with 21 more in the fourth. They opened the final quarter with a 15-3 run to seal the victory.

Reutzel paced FHS with 17 points and eight rebounds. Miller scored nine points and had 11 rebounds.

The Cats play Jan. 12, at Farmington.