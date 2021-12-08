FHS girls take third in tourney

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team took third place in the Fredericktown Tournament, Saturday.

The Cats won the third place game, 43-29 over Naylor.

It was a 3-3 first quarter. P.J. Reutzel scored eight straight points for the Cats to open the second quarter. Kyndal Dodd added a basket, and it was 13-3 with 2:03 to play in the first half. The half ended with FHS ahead 15-7.

Naylor trimmed just two points off the lead in the third, and Fredericktown was ahead 23-17 entering the fourth quarter.

After Naylor scored the first basket of the fourth, the Cats scored eight straight points capped by back to back 3-pointers from Kylee Maddox and Gabby McFadden to take a 31-19 lead.

The Cats were led by Reutzel with 15 points and nine rebounds. Dodd scored ten points and grabbed seven rebounds. Ava Penuel scored four points (all in the fourth quarter), Callie Allgier and Maddox each scored three, and Amelia Miller and Lydia Mell each scored two. Maddox added five assists.

In reaching the third place game, the Cats split with Arcadia Valley and Potosi.

Fredericktown opened its tourney play with a 59-26 victory over Arcadia Valley, Nov. 30. The Cats led just 11-10 after one quarter and 27-18 at the half. They exploded for 25 third quarter points to take a commanding 52-23 lead.

Dodd led all scorers with 24 points and added 13 rebounds. Allgier scored 11, Mell had eight, Penuel had five, Reutzel, McFadden, and Miller each scored three, and Maddox scored two. Maddox added six assists, and Allgier had four steals.

The Cats lost 43-33 to Potosi, Thursday. Dodd led the Cats with 17 points and ten rebounds. Penuel scored eight points, Allgier scored six, and Reutzel had two.

Monday night, in regular season action, the Cats lost 52-19, at Doniphan. Reutzel, Penuel, and McFadden each scored five points.

