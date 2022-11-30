 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FHS girls top Arcadia Valley

  • 0

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team played the first ever girls game in the 96-year history of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament. 

The tournament took a break from boys basketball, as Fredericktown's girls took on host Arcadia Valley, Nov. 22. The Cats won, 57-38.

Fredericktown led 20-15 after one quarter and 36-22 at halftime. The Cats increased their lead to 49-32 entering the final period.

Ava Penuel led the Cats with 20 points and ten rebounds. PJ Reutzel had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Amelia Miller scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Cats are hosting the Fredericktown Tournament this week. They play Potosi at 7 p.m., Dec. 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News