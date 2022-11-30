FHS girls top Arcadia Valley

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team played the first ever girls game in the 96-year history of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

The tournament took a break from boys basketball, as Fredericktown's girls took on host Arcadia Valley, Nov. 22. The Cats won, 57-38.

Fredericktown led 20-15 after one quarter and 36-22 at halftime. The Cats increased their lead to 49-32 entering the final period.

Ava Penuel led the Cats with 20 points and ten rebounds. PJ Reutzel had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Amelia Miller scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Cats are hosting the Fredericktown Tournament this week. They play Potosi at 7 p.m., Dec. 1.