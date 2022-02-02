FHS girls win at Potosi

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball won, 40-27, Thursday night, at Potosi.

Potosi, which had defeated the Cats 44-35 earlier in the season, led 7-4 after a low scoring first quarter. The Cats scored 11 in the second quarter to take a 15-12 lead at halftime.

The third quarter turned about to be the defining quarter of the game, as Fredericktown scored early and often, while holding the Trojans to just three points.

One of the Cats early baskets was a mid-range jumper by Kyndal Dodd, which happened to give the senior 1,000 points in her FHS career. The Potosi public address announcer stopped the game and announced the 1,000th point, and fans and players for both teams applauded Dodd's accomplishment.

The game resumed and the Cats increased their lead to 31-15 entering the final quarter.

For the game, Dodd led the Cats with 14 points and 12 rebounds. PJ Reutzel was right behind her with 13 points and ten rebounds. Ava Penuel scored seven points, Amelia Miller scored three, Kylee Maddox had two, and Lydia Mell scored one.

Monday night, the team recognized Dodd at the Cats' home game against Central.

"Kyndal has played her heart out for our program over the last four years," Cats head coach Micah Reutzel said. "Scoring 1,000 points is the result of her hard work and dedication. Kyndal Dodd is an exceptional young lady of the highest character. The reaction and support from the fans is indicative of what an awesome kid Kyndal is. She is easy to root for. I look forward to seeing what else she can accomplish and how far she can lead our team the rest of the season."

In Monday's game, the visiting Rebels won, 49-31. Central jumped to a 16-2 first quarter lead and led 26-9 at halftime. Penuel led the Cats with 12 points. Dodd scored eight.

The Cats will play next in the MAAA Tournament, which starts Saturday.

Busy week for boys

The FHS boys basketball team played three games last week, including a make-up game, Wednesday.

January 25, the Cats lost 86-57 at South Iron. The Panthers led 22-12 after one quarter and 46-20 at halftime, despite 20 first-half points from the Cats' Andrew Starkey. In the second half, Matthew Starkey scored 14 points.

For the game, Andrew Starkey led with 27. Matthew Starkey scored 14, Isaac Smith scored eight, Riley Fraire scored five, and Zander Stephens scored three.

January 26, the Cats hosted a make-up game against Central. The visiting Rebels won, 63-30. Central led just 16-9 after one quarter, but a 26-7 second quarter made it 42-16 at halftime.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 15 points. Fraire and Cohlbe Dunnahoo each scored four, Stephens scored three, and Smith and Matthew Starkey each scored two points.

Friday night, the Cats lost 56-41 at Potosi. Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 19 points. Dunnahoo scored eight, Matthew Starkey and Fraire each scored four, Stephens had three, Mark Heine scored two, and Jerry Couch scored one.

The Cats will play next in the MAAA Tournament, which starts Saturday.

