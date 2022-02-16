FHS girls win on senior night

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team won its senior night contest, 52-27 over Van Buren, Monday night, here. Prior to the game, the Cats recognized senior players Kyndal Dodd and Makayla Bowman, senior cheerleader Allie Moon and senior gold dusters Trista Wagganer and Layni Kinkead.

In the game, both teams had trouble scoring early, but Fredericktown still led 9-7. Van Buren hit a 3-pointer to take a brief lead, but the Cats battled back and led 25-13 at halftime. They increased their lead to 34-18 after three quarters.

Ava Penuel led the Cats with 16 points. Kyndal Dodd scored 16 and added ten rebounds.

Saturday, the Cats completed the MAAA Tournament, losing 50-47 to Potosi in the fifth place game.

Fredericktown led 23-22 after a high-scoring first period. Potosi had its best quarter of the game in the second and led 39-33 at halftime. The Trojans hit 10 of their 12 3-pointers in the first half. The Cats trimmed a point off the deficit and trailed 42-37 with a period to play.

For the Cats, PJ Reutzel scored 16 points, and Callie Allgier had ten.

The Cats reached the fifth place final with a 50-30 victory over Arcadia Valley, Feb. 11. Dodd paced the Cats with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Reutzel scored 12 and grabbed seven rebounds.

February 8, the Cats lost in the tournament quarterfinals, 39-38 to West County. Trailing 34-28 entering the final period, the Cats made a comeback attempt but fell one point short. Dodd led with 13 points. Amelia Miller scored 7.

The Blackcats play at Valle, Thursday to close out the regular season.

Boys lose make-up game to Farmington

The FHS boys basketball team lost 60-53 to Farmington, Monday, here.

The game was close early, as both teams scored 17 in the first quarter. The Cats' Andrew Starkey made three 3-pointers in the period. Fredericktown scored just five in the second quarter and trailed 29-22 at halftime.

Farmington increased its lead in the third quarter and led 42-32 entering the fourth. The Cats got to within five points in the fourth quarter, but Farmington held on for the victory.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 26 points. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored eight, Riley Fraire scored seven, and Mark Heine and Matthew Starkey each scored six.

Fredericktown completed play in the MAAA Tournament with losses to Central and Potosi.

The Cats lost 76-41 to the Rebels, Feb. 8. Andrew Starkey led with 19 points. Fraire and Zander Stephens each scored six, and Heine and Matthew Starkey each scored five.

February 10, the Cats lost 62-42 to Potosi. Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 22 points. Matthew Starkey scored eight, Fraire and Dunnahoo each scored four, Stephens had three, and Heine had one.

The Cats host Perryville for senior night, today (Feb. 16). Thursday they play at West County.

