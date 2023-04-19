The Fredericktown High School Golf Team took second place at the West County Invitational, Friday, with a score of 356.

The Cats' Braydon McMinn finished fifth out of 60 players with a score of 85 and medaled.

Other individual results for the Cats were: Braxton Neel - 89; Tanner Berrey - 89; Carson Buford - 93; Grant Thompson - 97; and Jackson Smith - 118.

Fredericktown hosted a tri-match, Thursday, at Beaver Valley Golf Club. North County won with a team score of 152. The Cats scored a 202, and Arcadia Valley scored 244.

Fredericktown individual scores were McMinn - 43; Neel - 50; Thompson - 51; Buford - 58; Berrey - 63; and Smith - 63.

The Cats play in the Crystal City Invitational, today (April 19).