FHS junior competes in state golf meet

Fredericktown High School junior Grant Ebert played in the Class 3A State Golf Tournament, this week at Crown Pointe in Farmington.
Ebert shot an opening round 87 in the rain, Monday. His score put him in a tie for 42nd place among the 71 golfers competing.
Tuesday morning, the golfers went back out in the rain for their second round. Ebert shot an 85, giving a two-day total of 172, good for a tie for 36th place.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today