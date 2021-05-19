 Skip to main content
FHS junior competes in state golf meet
Fredericktown High School junior Grant Ebert played in the Class 3A State Golf Tournament, this week at Crown Pointe in Farmington.

Ebert shot an opening round 87 in the rain, Monday. His score put him in a tie for 42nd place among the 71 golfers competing.

Tuesday morning, the golfers went back out in the rain for their second round. Ebert shot an 85, giving a two-day total of 172, good for a tie for 36th place.

