Fredericktown High School junior Malachi Kyle has been selected second team all-state as a return specialist.

Fredericktown High School junior Malachi Kyle was selected all-state by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

He was chosen as the second team return specialist in Class 3.

Malachi averaged 24.2 yards on kickoff returns and 10.6 yards on punt returns, bringing one kickoff back for a touchdown. He had two punt returns scores and two kickoff returns scores negated by penalties.

On offense, Malachi finished with more than 924 combined yards rushing and receiving with 15 touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions.

