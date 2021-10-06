FHS, KABMS teams race at Notre Dame

It was a wet and muddy day for the Blackcat runners at Cape Notre Dame Saturday.

Lyndan Gruenke finished in seventh place for a medal, followed by Caleb Jenkerson, Isaac Pirtle, Braden Braswell and Mark Heine.

Laci McClellan finished 19th in the girls JV race, earning another medal. Ethan Vance, Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland also raced at the JV level.

For the middle school team, Brigg Hale set the pace with a seventh place finish, and Reid Simmons finished next at 11th place, both good for medals. Maggie Gruenke raced solo for the girls, and came up huge with a 4th place finish for another medal. Michael Johnson also raced for the middle school team.

Both teams will race Oct. 9, in Potosi. The Potosi Invitational also serves as the MAAA Conference Meet for the high school level.

