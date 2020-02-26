FHS recognizes senior girls

It was Senior Night, Feb. 18, at Fredericktown High School, as the girls basketball team played its final (regular season) home game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to the varsity contest against De Soto, the team recognized senior players Madison Bowman, Evann Davis, Mallory Mathes, and Kayleigh Slinkard, senior team manager Ashton Davis, and senior gold duster Mackenzie Rice.

The Cats won the game, 70-35. The Cats jumped to a 20-7 first quarter lead and led 42-17 at halftime.

Mathes led the Cats with 19 points. Linley Rehkop scored 18, and Kyndal Dodd had 12. Slinkard scored eight, Davis had four, and Shayna Russom and Lydia Mell each scored two. Rehkop added eight steals and Dodd had six rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0