FHS recognizes senior girls
0 comments

FHS recognizes senior girls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
seniors

Fredericktown High School senior girls basketball players, manager, and gold duster along with their parents are recognized prior to the final regular season home game, Feb. 18. Pictured, from left, are Madison Bowman, Evann Davis, Mallory Mathes, Kayleigh Slinkard, Mackenzie Rice, and Ashton Davis.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

It was Senior Night, Feb. 18, at Fredericktown High School, as the girls basketball team played its final (regular season) home game. 

Prior to the varsity contest against De Soto, the team recognized senior players Madison Bowman, Evann Davis, Mallory Mathes, and Kayleigh Slinkard, senior team manager Ashton Davis, and senior gold duster Mackenzie Rice.

The Cats won the game, 70-35. The Cats jumped to a 20-7 first quarter lead and led 42-17 at halftime.

Mathes led the Cats with 19 points. Linley Rehkop scored 18, and Kyndal Dodd had 12. Slinkard scored eight, Davis had four, and Shayna Russom and Lydia Mell each scored two. Rehkop added eight steals and Dodd had six rebounds.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News